Il Leitz Phone 2 di Leica è ufficiale con display OLED a 240 Hz e fotocamera da 1? (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) Leica ha presentato il proprio secondo smartPhone premium, Leitz Phone 2, in collaborazione con le giapponesi Sharp e SoftBank. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Xiaomi 12 Ultra avrà una fotocamera LeicaLa scorsa estate, la compagnia ha anche collaborato con il marchio giapponese Sharp , nella progettazione del telefono Leica Leitz Phone 1 , il primo smartphone a marchio Leica ed esclusivo per il ...
Xiaomi 12 Ultra avrà una fotocamera LeicaLa scorsa estate, la compagnia ha anche collaborato con il marchio giapponese Sharp , nella progettazione del telefono Leica Leitz Phone 1 , il primo smartphone a marchio Leica ed esclusivo per il ... Leica Leitz Phone 2 ufficiale: è il nuovo camera phone da 1" GizChina.it
Leica Leitz Phone 2 Launched: 47.2MP 1-inch Camera, 240Hz OLED Display, & MoreLeica partnered with Sharp and SoftBank to launch its first self-branded smartphone called Leitz Phone 1 in Japan. Today, the German camera maker has unveiled its second generation handset aptly named ...
WSD board hears phone, security, learning reportsThe Wahkiakum School District Board of Directors met Oct. 18 to talk about the phone system, a security update, testing and interventions after the last two years of the pandemic, safety trainings, ...
Leitz PhoneSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leitz Phone