Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute physician led international workshop on cardiac arrhythmias
The executive medical director of the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center recently led Venice Arrhythmias 2022, a biennial international workshop on cardiac Arrhythmias held in Venice, Italy from October 13 to October 15, 2022. As Venice Arrhythmias president, Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., organized the programming for the event. More than 600 attendees from more than 40 countries participated. Over three days, Dr. Natale presented live cases in pulsed field ablation and discussed innovative technologies and approaches for atrial fibrillation ablation. The event's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Biden a Venezia, il fratello del presidente degli Stati Uniti ai lavori del Venice Arrhythmias... con ben 240 ospiti: tra i partecipanti c' il direttore del dipartimento di Cardiologia dell'ospedale mestrino dell'Angelo Sakis Themistoclakis, Andrea Natale del Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute e ...
