World' s Fastest Growing Staking Service Provider Born out of Lugano | Switzerland

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022), Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/des is a Swiss-based institutional-grade, providing-class blockchain infrastructure to PoS networks and enabling institutions with the right products ands of today and tomorrow.des aspires to play a critical role in securing and scaling Proof of Stake (PoS) networks through efficient, secure, and scalable decentralized infrastructure. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus-based blockchains have validators instead of miners. Validators are servers (nodes) running blockchain software responsible for adding new blocks to the blockchain. Validation is a complex undertaking, requiring adherence to technical standards, accuracy of technical ...