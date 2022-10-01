Arsenal show nel North London derby: 3 - 1 agli Spurs e prima sconfitta per Conte (Di sabato 1 ottobre 2022) L'Arsenal è una cannonata. I Gunners stendono 3 - 1 il Tottenham nel derby di nord Londra e si prendono la settima vittoria in 8 partite, allungando in vetta a quota 21 punti. La squadra di Arteta ...Leggi su gazzetta
Arsenal show nel North London derby: 3 - 1 agli Spurs e prima sconfitta per Conte... ma la squadra non ha girato: Kane troppo solo in attacco, la difesa troppo incerta (incluso Lloris, stranamente) per non accusare l'enorme potenziale offensivo dell'Arsenal. Jesus (il migliore) e ...
Dominant Arsenal see off Tottenham in North London derbyArsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka ...
Tottenham player ratings in disheartening 3-1 loss at ArsenalSpurs haven’t won at Arsenal since 2010. We’ll have to wait another year ... If Spurs are to compete at the top of the table, they’ll need to show more composure and enterprise on the ball. While ...
