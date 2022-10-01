NVDIA STUDIO DIGEST di SettembreLa Cassazione conferma ergastolo a Leonardo CazzanigaPresidente Joe Biden firma legge contro shutdownLe bici elettriche Bezior X500 e M1 sono in offerta a un prezzo mai ...FIFA 23 viene lanciato oggi in tutto il mondoWRC GENERATIONS: APERTI I PREORDINIF1: Sospetti Red Bull, clamoroso violato il budget cap? PAW Patrol: Gran premio è ora disponibile per console e PCGTA Online: i Salti col paracadute Junk EnergyGTA Online: per gli abbonati a GTA+ vantaggi da brividoUltime Blog

Arsenal show nel North London derby | 3 - 1 agli Spurs e prima sconfitta per Conte

Arsenal show nel North London derby: 3 - 1 agli Spurs e prima sconfitta per Conte (Di sabato 1 ottobre 2022) L'Arsenal è una cannonata. I Gunners stendono 3 - 1 il Tottenham nel derby di nord Londra e si prendono la settima vittoria in 8 partite, allungando in vetta a quota 21 punti. La squadra di Arteta ...
... ma la squadra non ha girato: Kane troppo solo in attacco, la difesa troppo incerta (incluso Lloris, stranamente) per non accusare l'enorme potenziale offensivo dell'Arsenal. Jesus (il migliore) e ...

Stati Uniti: Statement of the Ukrainian Catholic Bishops of the US In Response to the Attempted Russian Annexation of Four Regions of ...

Haaland contro Ronaldo, derby show a Manchester  Agenzia ANSA

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka ...

Spurs haven’t won at Arsenal since 2010. We’ll have to wait another year ... If Spurs are to compete at the top of the table, they’ll need to show more composure and enterprise on the ball. While ...
