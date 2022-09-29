Karpowership Can Help Europe Avoid Energy Rationing (Di giovedì 29 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Europe is facing the prospect of Energy Rationing as the continent heads towards winter, with governments urging households and businesses to curb usage in a bid to Avoid power cuts. But one company has a solution that can be deployed almost immediately, is flexible and reduces the risk of blackouts. Karpowership's floating power generation facilities, known as Powerships, are fully integrated with all the necessary infrastructure onboard and can plug directly into a country's electricity grid in as little as 30 days. The vessels are multi-fuel enabled, operating on natural gas, low sulfur fuel oil or ultra-low sulfur diesel, ensuring that they are always the most cost-effective option. Karpowership can produce electricity at less than half the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
