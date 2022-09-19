First HUAWEI CONNECT Outside China | Huawei Cloud Innovations Go Global

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of, announced plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go, Go" ecosystem plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a Service. Jacqueline Shi, President of'sMarketing and Sales Service, said thatwill launch more than 15ly, coveringnative, AI ...