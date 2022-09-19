First HUAWEI CONNECT Outside China: Huawei Cloud Innovations Go Global (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" ecosystem plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a Service. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, said that Huawei Cloud will launch more than 15 Innovations Globally, covering Cloud native, AI ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huawei CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced plans to launch new Regions in Indonesia and Ireland, unveiled the "Go Cloud, Go Global" ecosystem plan, and reaffirmed the commitment to Everything as a Service. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud's Global Marketing and Sales Service, said that Huawei Cloud will launch more than 15 Innovations Globally, covering Cloud native, AI ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Scorpion Yachts is the world's first to trade ownerships in NFTsScorpion Yachts will be the first in the world to convert half of its charter fleet totaling 8 million in Miami, The Hamptons, Ibiza, Mallorca and St Tropez to co-owner Non-Fungible Token-NFT based on ...
Huawei Cloud Unveils "Go Cloud, Go Global" Plan to Promote Innovation EcosystemHUAWEI CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok today. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech, Unleash Digital. Zhang Ping'an, CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced plans to launch new ...
First HUAWEISegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First HUAWEI