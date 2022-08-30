Il Clan Elysium vince il primato mondiale dell'incursione La caduta ...LoL Esports e Tiffany & Co. svelano la nuova Coppa degli evocatoriLogitech G presenta 3 varianti del G502, nuovo mouse da gaming IFA 2022 - le novità di TP-LinkOcchiaie Uomo, Perchè Scegliere Cosmetici Naturali per Eliminarle?Sony compra Savage Game StudiosNACON - TRE TRAILER PER LE PROSSIME USCITECellularline annuncia la sua partecipazione a IFA 2022 MSI - sconti sui notebook per la produttività e gaming Back 4 Blood: trailer di lancio del DLC “Figli del parassita”Ultime Blog

Norsk Rikstoto places its bets on improved customer experience with Agillic

Norsk Rikstoto
Norsk Rikstoto places its bets on improved customer experience with Agillic (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) NorskRikstoto places its bets on improved customer experience with Agillic Press release, Copenhagen, 30 August 2022 NorskRikstoto, the Norwegian National Tote horse racing foundation, has chosen a combination of Agillic and Tealium to systemise and then execute on its customer data in the form of personalised communications. Norsk Rikstoto has put its money on personalised marketing automation. It seeks to deepen personalised communication across channels with the goal of informing customers on how to place bets, ensuring responsible betting and enhancing the entire ...
