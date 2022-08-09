Trust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiUltime Blog

Surreal Summer 2022 | il make-up estivo secondo Zara

Surreal Summer
Surreal Summer 2022: il make-up estivo secondo Zara (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) Zara Beauty ha diramato la campagna Surreal Summer nella quale svela quelli che, secondo l’azienda spagnola, sono i colori di tendenza del make-up per l’estate. Il servizio fotografico realizzato da Elizaveta Porodina mostra le modelle Michelle e Ajok circondate da tonalità energiche e vivaci, che sono poi quelle create Diane Kendal, truccatrice e direttrice creativa
