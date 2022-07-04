The Moon Represents My Heart, Gemma Chan protagonista dell'adattamento Netflix di Shawn Levy (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) Gemma Chan sarà la protagonista della nuova serie Netflix prodotta da Shawn Levy e basata sul romanzo The Moon Represents My Heart. La serie tv di The Moon Represents My Heart dà il benvenuto a Gemma Chan. La nuova produzione Netflix e 21 Laps, la società del produttore Shawn Levy, porterà sullo schermo uno show tratto dal romanzo in uscita di Pim Wangtechawat, e l'attrice di Eternals ne sarà la protagonista, oltre che produttrice. Come segnala l'Hollywood Reporter, Chan prenderà parte alla storia che, in forma cartacea, arriverà a primavera 2023 sugli ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022)sarà laa nuova serieprodotta dae basata sul romanzo TheMy. La serie tv di TheMydà il benvenuto a. La nuova produzionee 21 Laps, la società del produttore, porterà sullo schermo uno show tratto dal romanzo in uscita di Pim Wangtechawat, e l'attrice di Eternals ne sarà la, oltre che produttrice. Come segnala l'Hollywood Reporter,prenderà parte alla storia che, in forma cartacea, arriverà a primavera 2023 sugli ...

Pubblicità

JustNerd_IT : The Moon Represents My Heart: il produttore di Stranger Things realizzerà una serie sui viaggi nel tempo - Leggi l'… - darthspectvr : @softbbucky esatto moon knight uguale per me, però forse essendo che dd è iniziato come pg18 non so mi sembra un gr… - IlCryptoGame : 4) #bitcoin andrà a 200k, anzi 300k, poi scende a 30k, ma tranquilli si riparte, ma poi a 29k tranquilli è un muro… - chochipkook : RT @chefatica_: tanti auguri al jungkook del mio hoseok @chochipkook ?? i love u to the moon and back tu lo sai che non potrei fare questa v… - SAonlinemag : Tra l’estate 1972 e l’inizio del 1973 succede qualcosa che cambia non solo le sorti dei @pinkfloyd ma scuote il mon… -