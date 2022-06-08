Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

BMO Announces Retirement of Patrick Cronin | Names Piyush Agrawal Chief Risk Officer

TORONTO, June 8, 2022

 Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today announced the upcoming Retirement of its Chief Risk Officer, Patrick Cronin, and the appointment of Piyush Agrawal into the role. Mr. Agrawal will join the bank as Deputy Chief Risk Officer on July 1 and, after a transition period with Mr. Cronin, become Chief Risk Officer on November 1. Mr. Agrawal, a seasoned executive with global Risk experience, joins BMO from Citigroup, where he held the role of Chief Risk Officer for Citibank, N.A. and Global ...
