Noam Rosenfeld appointed as CEO of WAVE BL (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022)

Noam Rosenfeld - a seasoned business leader in the Cyber security and digital transformation domains - has taken charge of WAVE BL as CEO. Noam takes the reins from Gadi Ruschin, a WAVE BL co-founder, after having scaled the company from ideation to become one of the leading platforms for electronic Bills of Lading. Gadi will remain a Board member. Noam brings decades of experience building strategic and out-of-the-box technological solutions. Over his career, Noam has led R&D organizations of hundreds of employees and accelerated business units from startup stage to profitable unit/s.  He also led the digital transformation of the Israeli defense force, challenged the status quo, and delivered value to the ...
