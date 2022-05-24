Noam Rosenfeld appointed as CEO of WAVE BL

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/- a seasoned business leader in the Cyber security and digital transformation domains - has taken charge ofBL as CEO.takes the reins from Gadi Ruschin, aBL co-founder, after having scaled the company from ideation to become one of the leading platforms for electronic Bills of Lading. Gadi will remain a Board member.brings decades of experience building strategic and out-of-the-box technological solutions. Over his career,has led R&D organizations of hundreds of employees and accelerated business units from startup stage to profitable unit/s. He also led the digital transformation of the Israeli defense force, challenged the status quo, and delivered value to the ...