AR-powered Trillion app opens up virtual try-on of precious jewelry (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) - LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The release of the AR-powered Trillion app has pushed the boundaries for jewelry brands and jewelry lovers. Combining neural networks and artificial intelligence, the Trillion app allows you to try on precious jewelry pieces using only your phone camera from anywhere in the world. Recently released in the App Store and Google Play, the Trillion app allows users to try on all popular jewelry types virtually. Simply choose a jewelry piece from the app's gallery and point your phone camera at a specific part of the body to enjoy a hyper-realistic try-on experience and share it with friends. The Trillion app ensures an instant effect that is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
