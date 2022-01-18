Government of Vanuatu Engages CS Global Partners to Reform its Citizenship by Investment Programme (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CS Global Partners, the world's leading Government advisory and marketing firm specialising in Citizenship by Investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the Government of Vanuatu has taken a confident move to appoint our firm. CS Global Partners will help the nation restructure and rebrand its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The engagement demonstrates the Government's commitment to bring positive changes to its CBI Programme, which is critical in driving inbound Investment to bolster Vanuatu's economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CS Global Partners, the world's leading Government advisory and marketing firm specialising in Citizenship by Investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the Government of Vanuatu has taken a confident move to appoint our firm. CS Global Partners will help the nation restructure and rebrand its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. The engagement demonstrates the Government's commitment to bring positive changes to its CBI Programme, which is critical in driving inbound Investment to bolster Vanuatu's economy. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) acknowledged the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Government Vanuatu
The Government of The Republic of Vanuatu Announce Major Changes to Their Citizenship by Investment Programme...to ensure a robust offering that provides economic growth to the people of Vanuatu and adds security and protection to the international community. With this at the forefront of the Government's ...
2021, un anno di ferocia e speranza nelle foto Getty...nel processo dell'ex ufficiale di polizia Derek Chauvin fuori dall'Hennepin County Government ... La morte del principe Filippo abitanti dei villaggi dell'arcipelago pacifico delle Vanuatu. Centinaia di ...
Government of Vanuatu Engages CS Global Partners to Reform its Citizenship by Investment ProgrammeCS Global Partners, the world’s leading government advisory and marketing firm specialising in citizenship by investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the Government of Vanuatu has taken a ...
Tonga's volcano eruption, tsunami: UNICEF is ready to assist families and childrenUNICEF: In the aftermath of the volcanic eruption and tsunami, NICEF Pacific is ready to work with the Government of Tonga and its partners ..|News Track ...
Government VanuatuSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Government Vanuatu