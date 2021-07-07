Level-5: la software house ha nuovi giochi in cantiere (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) In un annuncio di lavoro Level-5 ha riferito di essere in cerca di personale per alcuni nuovi giochi. Tutti i dettagli in questa news Level-5 è stata una delle più influenti software house della scorsa decade affermandosi con produzioni di estremo successo quali Ni No Kuni, Professor Layton, Inazuma Eleven e Yo-Kai Watch. Da qualche anno, tuttavia, lo studio nipponico ha arrancato un po’, si è fatto meno prolifico e la serie Inazuma Eleven è stata quella che ne ha risentito di più con un progetto di reboot (annunciato inzialmente come Inazuma Eleven Ares) rimandato infinite volte e ora ...Leggi su tuttotek
