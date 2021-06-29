Grenada, The Spice of the Caribbean, Named World's First "Culinary Capital" (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) - LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced that it has just Named Grenada and sister islands Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, as the World's First "Culinary Capital." Culinary Capitals is a regenerative tourism program devised by the WFTA to put the spotlight on Culinary cultures around the World as the tourism industry begins to recover after its long hiatus. Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
