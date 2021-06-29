Grenada | The Spice of the Caribbean | Named World' s First Culinary Capital

Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

 Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced that it has just Named Grenada and sister islands Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, as the World's First "Culinary Capital." Culinary Capitals is a regenerative tourism program devised by the WFTA to put the spotlight on Culinary cultures around the World as the tourism industry begins to recover after its long hiatus. Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, Acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), ...
Kirl Grant - Hoschtialek, Acting CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), said that "the Culinary Capitals destination accreditation by the World Food Travel Association is a huge achievement for ...

