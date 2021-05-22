Experts Say Outdated COVID Guidelines Are Costing Hollywood Money (Di sabato 22 maggio 2021) The high cost of COVID safety measures is putting a big dent in television and film production budgets, but leading Experts believe that innovations in testing could make shooting cheaper. Now, they need to convince the entertainment industry guilds and unions to sign on. The industry’s unions have instituted a list of safety measures for productions that take place during the pandemic — these are enumerated in the publicly available COVID-19 Return to Work Agreement with DGA, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and Teamsters / Basic Crafts. The document is dated Sept. 21, 2020, but so much scientific progress has been made in the last eight months, particularly regarding testing, that some Experts believe Money could be saved by revisiting the Guidelines. Josh Brammer is the co-founder and CEO of ...Leggi su cityroma
Summer Blockbusters Are Returning to Theaters. Will Audiences?...that will be telling as to whether demand for [moviegoing] is real." But Wold and other experts don'... "It's fair to say consumer confidence is nowhere near pre - pandemic levels," Bock says. "You have ...
Italy airlifts medical aid to India as Coronavirus cases near 20mAt least 3.4 million people in India are currently being treated for Coronavirus but the true numbers could be five to 10 times higher, medical experts say. Italy's premier Mario Draghi has vowed to ...
Covid-19: l’India devastata spaventa i vicini: emergenza in NepalCovid-19: la devastazione e i contagi in India spaventano i Paesi confinanti: in Nepal è emergenza. Il NY Times traccia la situazione.
