The dismissal ban is a hiring ban (Di sabato 27 marzo 2021) Today, I want to say with the same accuracy that the Draghi Cabinet made a big mistake. They ... The numbers say it. 1) The measure hasn't protected employment. As shown by the Osservatorio Conti ...Leggi su italiaoggi
The dismissal ban is a hiring ban3) The dismissal ban covers only permanent workers, creating unacceptable discrimination. The burden of the crisis goes only on self - employed and temporary workers. It's an Italian vice, helped by ...
The most fragile are punishedThe ticket 'ban on dismissal - redundancy fund' was then renewed from time to time at each expiry date. At the very beginning, such a general freeze could be ok given the extraordinary nature of the ...
Il divieto licenziamento è divieto di assunzioniThey extended to June 30 (with some extensions to September 30) the combo «dismissal ban - furlough program». The measure is the only one in Europe for extension and duration, repeating the scheme ...
The most fragile are punishedExactly one year ago, at the pandemic outbreak, the Conte 2 Cabinet introduced a general ban of dismissal of permanent workers, guaranteeing the generalized extension of the redundancy fund ...
