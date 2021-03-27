The dismissal ban is a hiring ban

(Di sabato 27 marzo 2021) Today, I want to say with the same accuracy that the Draghi Cabinet made a big mistake. They ... The numbers say it. 1) The measure hasn't protected employment. As shown by the Osservatorio Conti ...

3)ban covers only permanent workers, creating unacceptable discrimination.burden ofcrisis goes only on self - employed and temporary workers. It's an Italian vice, helped by ...ticket 'ban on- redundancy fund' was then renewed from time to time at each expiry date. Atvery beginning, such a general freeze could be ok givenextraordinary nature of...They extended to June 30 (with some extensions to September 30) the combo «dismissal ban - furlough program». The measure is the only one in Europe for extension and duration, repeating the scheme ...Exactly one year ago, at the pandemic outbreak, the Conte 2 Cabinet introduced a general ban of dismissal of permanent workers, guaranteeing the generalized extension of the redundancy fund ...