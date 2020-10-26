Carnivore diet: definizione, benefici e rischiCoronavirus, ultime notizie Covid-19 : 42,3 milioni di contagiQual’è la differenza tra grano intero e frumento integraleThe Outer Worlds e Peril on Gorgon disponibili su SteamCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOW

Xinhua Silk Road | SW China' s Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion

Chongqing, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei ...

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) Chongqing, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform on Thursday. Tan Qing, head of Yubei District, served as the live anchor to promote Yubei's boutique tourist routes as well as cultural and creative products to the audience. According to Tan, relying on the airport, Yubei District is stepping up efforts to support the development of Chongqing Liang Jiang New Area, promote the China-Singapore ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road 137 projects with investment of RMB91 15 bln contracted in east China’s Jiangyin  padovanews.it
Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Chongqing Yubei District launches live-streaming cultural tourism promotion
CHONGQING, China, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion activity on cultural tourism of Yubei District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality opened online through a live-streaming platform ...
Xinhua Silk Road 137 projects with investment of RMB91 15 bln contracted in east China’s Jiangyin
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road China Chongqing