Xinhua Silk Road | China' s large-scale desert off-road festival delights participants with visual feast

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Alxa festival, which was held in the Alxa League of ...

Xinhua Silk Road: China's large-scale desert off-road festival delights participants with visual feast

The 15th Alxa festival, which was held in the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from October 1 to October 5, has attracted many off-road players, enthusiasts and tourists to enjoy the race. The festival, founded in 2006, was co-hosted by local government and the Chinese club platform Fblife.com. As an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event, it has become one of the most eye-catching off-road vehicle festivals in China. Highlights of the festival include Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race, Mongolian ...
