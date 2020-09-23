Avigan® Shows Promising Results in Treatment of COVID Patients in Japan (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Completed Phase 3 clinical study paves way for approval request DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Healthcare solutions provider Global Response Aid (GRA) and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) announced that the anti-viral drug Avigan® produced Promising Results in a single-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical study conducted in Japan with the sponsorship of FujiFilm Toyama Chemical. Patients who received Avigan® recovered from COVID-19 symptoms 2.8 days earlier, on average, compared with the control group. Analysis showed Patients had a statistically significant higher probability to recover when administered Avigan® compared with the Patients not receiving the drug. The study involved 156 hospitalized Patients ... Leggi su iltempo
