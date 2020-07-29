SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for Sony Alpha 7S III (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



This July is apparently a big month for most filmmakers and photographers. Only three weeks after the launch of Canon R5/R6, Sony released the long-awaited camera Alpha 7S III. At the same time, camera accessory specialist SmallRig announced the Master Kit for Alpha 7S III users at an incredible speed. One focus of the camera is video recording. With improved 12-megapixel sensor, Alpha 7S III is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120fps and generating exceptional low-light photography. Besides that, the recording limit should be one hour without overheating, which gives it a possible edge over most cameras that are limited to 30 minutes when recording 4K. To optimize the shooting experience, especially for featured long-time shooting ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SmallRig Announces