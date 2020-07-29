Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for Sony Alpha 7S III

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This July is apparently a big month for most filmmakers ...

This July is apparently a big month for most filmmakers and photographers. Only three weeks after the launch of Canon R5/R6, Sony released the long-awaited camera Alpha 7S III. At the same time, camera accessory specialist SmallRig announced the Master Kit for Alpha 7S III users at an incredible speed. One focus of the camera is video recording. With improved 12-megapixel sensor, Alpha 7S III is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120fps and generating exceptional low-light photography. Besides that, the recording limit should be one hour without overheating, which gives it a possible edge over most cameras that are limited to 30 minutes when recording 4K. To optimize the shooting experience, especially for featured long-time shooting ... Leggi su iltempo

