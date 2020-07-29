L'antitrust Usa mette sotto accusa Amazon, Apple, Facebook e Google (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) If the Federal Government and its brilliant Law Enforcement, Homeland, didn't go into Portland one week ago, there would be no Portland
It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor ... Leggi su leggo
It would be burned and beaten to the ground. If the Mayor ... Leggi su leggo
danielepartiti : RT @FaberVonCastell: QUI SI FA LA STORIA. Zuckerberg, Bezos, Cook (Apple), Pichai (Google) e altri big testimonieranno oggi davanti al Cong… - RenatoSouvarine : RT @CCKKI: #US, #Cicilline, il democratico che presiede la commissione #antitrust della Camera: '#BigTech (#Amazon #Apple #Google #Faceboo… - Andrea_Xamo : @cmgaston Mi sembra che alcune di queste cose (molte, in realtà) siano già state affrontate dall'Antitrust UE anni… - CCKKI : #US, #Cicilline, il democratico che presiede la commissione #antitrust della Camera: '#BigTech (#Amazon #Apple… - EGrusea : RT @FaberVonCastell: QUI SI FA LA STORIA. Zuckerberg, Bezos, Cook (Apple), Pichai (Google) e altri big testimonieranno oggi davanti al Cong… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : antitrust Usa
- Amazon, Apple, Facebook e Google a processo: antitrust Usa mette sotto accusa i big dell'hi-tech Il Messaggero
- Facebook, Amazon, Google e Apple sotto accusa dall'Antitrust Usa. I ceo in audizione QUOTIDIANO.NET
- Big tecnologici al Congresso Usa, al via la guerra antitrust Agenzia ANSA
- Usa, indagine antitrust: ascoltati anche Bezos e Zuckerberg Adnkronos
- Amazon, Google, Apple e FB: faro Antitrust al Congresso Usa FIRSTonline
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
L'antitrust Usa mette sotto accusa ?Amazon, Apple, Facebook e Google. I big dell'hi-tech hanno troppo potere e controllo, è la convinzione dietro all'azione del Congresso che ascolterà i capi dei quat ...
Bezos e Zuckerberg si difendono davanti al Congresso Usa. E fanno leva sul patriottismo: "Orgogliosi di essere americani"
Sono i quattro uomini più potenti di quella Silcon Valley e di quella West Coast americana avanguardia mondiale della tecnologia. Ma quando sei davanti al Congresso non si fanno sconti, non importa se ...
antitrust UsaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : antitrust Usa