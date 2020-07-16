Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

MolecuLight Launches the i | X® Telemedicine Solution for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds

New Telemedicine Solution allows the MolecuLight i:X Device to be used at the Bedside for Synchronous ...

zazoom
Commenta
MolecuLight Launches the i:X® Telemedicine Solution for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) New Telemedicine Solution allows the MolecuLight i:X Device to be used at the Bedside for Synchronous Interpretation of the Images by Remote Wound Care Clinicians TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of Bacteria in Wounds, announces the launch of its new i:X® Telemedicine Solution. The i:X Telemedicine Solution provides a synchronous link between the patient's bedside and the remote wound care clinician. With this secure Solution, MolecuLight i:X Imaging can be performed at any care location for accurate detection of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : MolecuLight Launches

MolecuLight Launches i X Sterile Surgical Sleeve for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds in a Surgical Setting  Padova News
MolecuLight Launches i:X® Sterile Surgical Sleeve for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds in a Surgical Setting
Contact: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com Logo - ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MolecuLight Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : MolecuLight Launches MolecuLight Launches Telemedicine Solution Imaging