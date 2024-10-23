Mani nude: il teaser trailer del film di Mauro Mancini (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Mani nude: il teaser trailer del film di Mauro Mancini Ecco il teaser trailer di Mani nude di Mauro Mancini presentato oggi 23 ottobre nella sezione Grand Public della 19.a edizione della Festa del Cinema di Roma. Il film, prodotto da Eagle Original Content, Pepito Produzioni e Movimento film con Rai Cinema, uscirà prossimamente al cinema distribuito da Eagle Pictures. Mani nude vede protagonisti Alessandro Gassmann, Francesco Gheghi, Fotinì Peluso, Paolo Madonna, Giordana Marengo, con la partecipazione di Renato Carpentieri ed è tratto dall’opera letteraria “Mani nude” di Paola Barbato, edita da R.C.S. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024): ildeldiEcco ildidipresentato oggi 23 ottobre nella sezione Grand Public della 19.a edizione della Festa del Cinema di Roma. Il, prodotto da Eagle Original Content, Pepito Produzioni e Movimentocon Rai Cinema, uscirà prossimamente al cinema distribuito da Eagle Pictures.vede protagonisti Alessandro Gassmann, Francesco Gheghi, Fotinì Peluso, Paolo Madonna, Giordana Marengo, con la partecipazione di Renato Carpentieri ed è tratto dall’opera letteraria “” di Paola Barbato, edita da R.C.S.

