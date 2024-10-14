Game-experience.it - TRON: Catalyst annunciato con trailer gameplay, periodo di uscita e tante informazioni
Fire Up The Light Cycle, 'TRON: Catalyst' Speeds Onto Switch Next Year - Developer Bithell Games and publisher Big Fan (a subsidiary of Devolver Digital) have announced TRON: Catalyst, a new isometric action game speeding onto Switch in 2025. (nintendolife.com)
Tron: Catalyst is revealed with light cycle battles and more; it's coming in 2025 - Disney's Tron sci-fi franchise will not only be getting a new movie in 2025, but it will also get a new video game. Today, it was revealed that Tron: Catalyst will be released sometime later this year ... (neowin.net)
Tron: Catalyst Coming from John Wick Hex Developer Next Year - Mike Bithell's previous games include the likes of tactical action game John Wick Hex, narrative-focused visual novel Quarantine Circular, and futuristic card game The Solitaire Conspiracy, the latter ... (techraptor.net)
