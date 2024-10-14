TRON: Catalyst annunciato con trailer gameplay, periodo di uscita e tante informazioni (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il publisher Big Fan Games di Devolver Digital ed il team di sviluppo Bithell Games hanno annunciato TRON: Catalyst, un nuovo gioco action adventure contraddistinto da una visuale isometrica dove la narrativa sarà un elemento di fondamentale importanza. È stato precisato che questo nuovo videogioco è ambientato nell’Arq Grid introdotto da TRON: Identity, sviluppato proprio da Bithell Games ed è in arrivo nel corso del 2025 su PS5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch e PC. Al momento della stesura di questo articolo non è ancora nota la data di uscita precisa del gioco. Aggiungiamo che l’annuncio di TRON: Catalyst è avvenuto attraverso un trailer gameplay dedicato, consentendo ai fan di dare un’occhiata al protagonista assoluto del titolo, Exo, un programma che ha ricevuto abilità esclusiva dal Glith, un potere ricevuto in seguito all’esplosione di un pacco bomba. Game-experience.it - TRON: Catalyst annunciato con trailer gameplay, periodo di uscita e tante informazioni Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il publisher Big Fan Games di Devolver Digital ed il team di sviluppo Bithell Games hanno, un nuovo gioco action adventure contraddistinto da una visuale isometrica dove la narrativa sarà un elemento di fondamentale importanza. È stato precisato che questo nuovo videogioco è ambientato nell’Arq Grid introdotto da: Identity, sviluppato proprio da Bithell Games ed è in arrivo nel corso del 2025 su PS5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch e PC. Al momento della stesura di questo articolo non è ancora nota la data diprecisa del gioco. Aggiungiamo che l’annuncio diè avvenuto attraverso undedicato, consentendo ai fan di dare un’occhiata al protagonista assoluto del titolo, Exo, un programma che ha ricevuto abilità esclusiva dal Glith, un potere ricevuto in seguito all’esplosione di un pacco bomba.

