Nightbitch | il trailer del film con Amy Adams

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024): ildelcon AmyLa Searchlight Pictures ha rilasciato ildi, una commedia horror con Amybasata sul romanzo del 2021 di Rachel Yoder. Inizialmente previsto per un’uscita direttamente in streaming su Hulu, Searchlight ha poi concesso alun’ampia distribuzione nelle sale. Negli Stati Uniti iluscirà ora il 6 dicembre, mentre al momento non è ancora nota la data d’uscita italiana, che potrebbe però grossomodo coincidere con quella americana. Nel, Amyinterpreta una madre casalinga che si ritrova lentamente a trasformarsi in un animale. “Era così unico e ultraterreno, e come niente che avessi mai letto prima“, ha raccontato la sei volte candidata all’Oscar.