Nightbitch: il trailer del film con Amy Adams (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Nightbitch: il trailer del film con Amy Adams La Searchlight Pictures ha rilasciato il trailer di Nightbitch, una commedia horror con Amy Adams basata sul romanzo del 2021 di Rachel Yoder. Inizialmente previsto per un'uscita direttamente in streaming su Hulu, Searchlight ha poi concesso al film un'ampia distribuzione nelle sale. Negli Stati Uniti il film uscirà ora il 6 dicembre, mentre al momento non è ancora nota la data d'uscita italiana, che potrebbe però grossomodo coincidere con quella americana. Nel film, Amy Adams interpreta una madre casalinga che si ritrova lentamente a trasformarsi in un animale. "Era così unico e ultraterreno, e come niente che avessi mai letto prima", ha raccontato la sei volte candidata all'Oscar.
