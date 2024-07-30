Gigabyte rilascia l’aggiornamento del BIOS per la scheda madre AM5 per i processori AMD Ryzen 9000 (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) Gigabyte TECHNOLOGY, ha annunciato degli aggiornamenti del BIOS per le schede madri X670, B650 e A620 per supportare i processori AMD Ryzen 9000. Gli aggiornamenti BIOS critici per le schede madri Gigabyte serie X670, B650 e A620 garantiscono la compatibilità e le prestazioni ottimizzate con i prossimi processori AMD Ryzen 9000. Versioni del BIOS: AGESA 1.1.7.0 Patch A (Release): rilasciata a fine maggio, questa versione consente la compatibilità di avvio con i processori AMD Ryzen 9000 nella gamma di schede madri X670, B650 e A620. AGESA 1.2.0.0a Patch A (Beta): attualmente disponibile sul sito Web ufficiale, questo ultimo BIOS beta ottimizza le prestazioni per i processori AMD Ryzen 9000, consentendo agli utenti di sfruttare appieno il potenziale di questi processori di nuova generazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
