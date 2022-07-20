Largest-Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain Advantage (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) Data from over 130 million quarterly HCP-field interactions across 80% of global biotech and pharma Companies unveiled in Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report Industrywide data shows frequent use of key digital channels is vital for Effective HCP engagement BARCELONA, Spain, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released exclusive findings on trends and Effectiveness of life sciences Industry engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) globally. The Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report analyzes activity from More than 80% of field reps worldwide and 130 million quarterly field interactions for a comprehensive, first-Ever view into Industrywide HCP engagement. New data Reveals that ...Leggi su iltempo
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released exclusive findings on trends and Effectiveness of life sciences Industry engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) globally. The Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report analyzes activity from More than 80% of field reps worldwide and 130 million quarterly field interactions for a comprehensive, first-Ever view into Industrywide HCP engagement. New data Reveals that ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Largest-Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain Advantage
Carlsberg makes bio-based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trial
Carlsberg makes bio-based and fully recyclable bottles available to consumers in its largest ever trial
BECKY HILL TO HEADLINE THE FIRST - EVER UEFA WOMEN'S EURO FINAL SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI MAX®... it has grown to become the company's largest global platform, connecting people from all over the ...are excited to be collaborating again with our long - standing partners Pepsi MAX for the first ever ...
TerraPay partners with SendMN to pave the way for seamless cross - border payments for Mongolian residents and diaspora across the world... TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The company has been building an ever - expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to ...
Largest-Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain AdvantageData from over 130 million quarterly HCP-field interactions across 80% of global biotech and pharma companies unveiled in Veeva Pulse Field ...
Veeva Systems: Largest-Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain AdvantageData from over 130 million quarterly HCP-field interactions across 80% of global biotech and pharma companies unveiled in Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report Industrywide data shows ...
Largest EverSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Largest Ever