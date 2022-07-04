JW Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Clinical Study of JWATM204 in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) SHANGHAI, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/JW(HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced theof phase Iofin(HCC). Primary liver cancer (PLC), also known as liver, is one of the common gastrointestinal malignancies worldwide. Approximately 85%-90% of liver cancers were(HCC)1. GLOBOCAN survey in 2020 found that 906 thousands of new cases were diagnosed and 830 thousand deaths world-wide each year, which took the sixth ...

Pubblicità

"Adagiowas founded to leverage best - in - class antibody engineering technology and deep B cell mining expertise to combat viral diseases. I am delighted to be collaborating with such ...Prior to Atreca, Paulette served sequentially as the chief business officer of Nuon, Anacor (acquired by Pfizer for $5.2B in 2016), Avidia (acquired by Amgen for $380M in 2006), and ...SHANGHAI, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, ...According to the company's press statement, the collaboration combines Aurigene’s small molecule drug discovery platform and EQRx's pioneering business model to accelerate the development of drug ...