F1 star Daniel Ricciardo teams up with crypto exchange OKX (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Racing Formula One driver and crypto trading enthusiast, has partnered with OKX, the world-leading crypto trading app and web3 platform. This major multi-year partnership will see the Drive to Survive fan-favourite take on an ambassador role for the crypto exchange during the 2022/23 racing season. The partnership marries Ricciardo, who has entered his eleventh season in Formula One and second year at McLaren Racing, with OKX, both at the top of their game. Together, OKX and Ricciardo will supercharge the fan experience through a myriad of activities. This will include a global campaign, supported by Ricciardo educating fans on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Racing Formula One driver and crypto trading enthusiast, has partnered with OKX, the world-leading crypto trading app and web3 platform. This major multi-year partnership will see the Drive to Survive fan-favourite take on an ambassador role for the crypto exchange during the 2022/23 racing season. The partnership marries Ricciardo, who has entered his eleventh season in Formula One and second year at McLaren Racing, with OKX, both at the top of their game. Together, OKX and Ricciardo will supercharge the fan experience through a myriad of activities. This will include a global campaign, supported by Ricciardo educating fans on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
JiminyPan : @dbourrion Daniel star internationale, 5e Beatle - fumettidifam : @nerditudine @daniel_cuello Però è una star come Daniel Cuello. - nerditudine : @daniel_cuello 'Non è ancora una star come Zerocalcare' oddio, parliamone ?? - hayahaysheilame : RT @rawrkathniel: parang si Daniel ang STAR sa All Star Games hdksjzkzj - MsZbernardoford : RT @rawrkathniel: parang si Daniel ang STAR sa All Star Games hdksjzkzj -
Christian Slater, la carriera tra alti e bassi dell'attore americanoMa la fortuna per l'attore è solo all'inizio, nel 1994 interpreta il giornalista Daniel Molloy che ... Schiff Getty Images Christian Slater è anche noto per aver frequentato star come Winona Ryder, ...
Nasce il World Aperitivo DayOltre a introdurre la cena, rappresenta un vero e proprio momento di condivisione e di star bene ... aggiunge Daniel Canzian , chef del DanielCanzian Ristorante. Infine Viviana Varese , chef del ... Daniel Auteil, Charlotte Rampling, Christophe Lambert tra le star internazionali al Campania Teatro Festival OptiMagazine
Presunte minacce di morte, la minoranza chiede spiegazioni al sindaco Daniel SiccardiMartedì seduta in Municipio E' stata fissata per martedì 31 maggio 2022 una nuova ... di Monza ha comunicato la chiusura delle indagini che vedono coinvolto il sindaco Daniel Siccardi. Il primo ...
Piane, il parroco di San Paolo Daniel Amihaesei diventa ufficialmente cittadino italianoMartedì mattina dopo aver sbrigato le pratiche necessarie, don Daniel Amihaesei, parroco della parrocchia di San Paolo a Piane di Montegiorgio, è divenuto ufficialmente cittadino italiano. La cerimoni ...
star DanielSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : star Daniel