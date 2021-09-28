Recognized by World Economic Forum as Global Lighthouse Factory, CATL Leads High-Quality and Sustainable Manufacturing in Battery Industry (Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Featuring extreme Manufacturing as well as real-time intelligent energy efficiency optimization and management, CATL's Ningde facility is the first Battery Manufacturing base given this accolade NINGDE, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) announced that its Ningde facility has been Recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Lighthouse Factory, the first Battery Manufacturing base joining WEF's Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). As CATL is one of the 21 new Lighthouses Globally, the WEF made the following ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) announced that its Ningde facility has been Recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Lighthouse Factory, the first Battery Manufacturing base joining WEF's Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). As CATL is one of the 21 new Lighthouses Globally, the WEF made the following ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LaloMEXSS : #Costa Rica ?? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Recognized World
Transact Wins Stevie Awards for Women in Business...Wire Business Wire - 27 Settembre 2021 Company Recognized as a Localization Leader and "Easiest to Do Business With" in Translation Management NEW YORK - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - TransPerfect, the world'...
Kings and Dialpad Announce Multi - Year Jersey Patch Partnership and Commitment to Bridge the Digital Divide...Wire Business Wire - 27 Settembre 2021 Company Recognized as a Localization Leader and "Easiest to Do Business With" in Translation Management NEW YORK - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - TransPerfect, the world'...
WilsonHCG Recognized as a “Leader” in Contingent Workforce Solutions and MSP by NelsonHallWilsonHCG has been identified as a “Leader” in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool for Managed Service Program (MSP) and Contingent Workforce Services (CWS) providers. “Being ...
Moody’s Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD CompanyMoody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040, bringing its original target forward by 10 years. The new co ...
Recognized WorldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Recognized World