DGA Sets 2022 Awards Date, Reinstates Exclusive Theatrical Run Rule (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) The 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards are set to take place on March 12, the guild announced Tuesday. The DGA National Board also reinstated its requirement of an Exclusive Theatrical run, which was temporarily suspended due to pandemic-related theater closures, for the DGA Theatrical Feature Film Award. The Rule, which was first introduced in 2019, requires that films released after June 15, 2021 have an Exclusive Theatrical run of at least seven days prior to any other exhibition. Movies released via other distribution platforms, such as streaming ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DGA SetsStranger Things 4: le nuove foto dal set spoilerano un momento importante per Undici Justnerd.it
DGA SetsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DGA Sets