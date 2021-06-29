Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

DGA Sets 2022 Awards Date | Reinstates Exclusive Theatrical Run Rule

DGA Sets
The 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards are set to take place on March 12, the guild ...

DGA Sets 2022 Awards Date, Reinstates Exclusive Theatrical Run Rule (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) The 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards are set to take place on March 12, the guild announced Tuesday. The DGA National Board also reinstated its requirement of an Exclusive Theatrical run, which was temporarily suspended due to pandemic-related theater closures, for the DGA Theatrical Feature Film Award. The Rule, which was first introduced in 2019, requires that films released after June 15, 2021 have an Exclusive Theatrical run of at least seven days prior to any other exhibition. Movies released via other distribution platforms, such as streaming ...
