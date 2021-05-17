Scores For ‘Soul,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Last Of Us II,’ ‘A Life On Our Planet’ Win ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) The ASCAP Screen Music Awards kicked off a four-day virtual celebration Monday morning with the naming of winners in the peer-voted ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, with the score for Pixar’s “Soul” managing to notch yet another triumph as its sweep continues virtually unabated. The number of categories for the performing rights organization’s still fairly new division of Awards voted by fellow songwriters and composers was expanded in this round, with documentary score and television theme of the year being added for 2021. In the film score of the year category, the “Soul” music proved that it has some Life — or afterLife — left in it yet after recently triumphing at the Oscars. The award went to Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste, ... Leggi su cityroma (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) TheScreen Musickicked off a four-day virtual celebration Monday morning with the naming of winners in the peer-voted, with the score for Pixar’s “Soul” managing to notch yet another triumph as its sweep continues virtually unabated. The number of categories for the performing rights organization’s still fairly new division ofvoted by fellow songwriters and composers was expanded in this round, with documentary score and television theme of the year being added for 2021. In the film score of the year category, the “Soul” music proved that it has some— or after— left in it yet after recently triumphing at the Oscars. The award went to Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste, ...

