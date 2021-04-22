Enigma Securities retained as Authorized Participant for Iconic Funds crypto-ETP (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Enigma Securities Ltd. ("Enigma"), a full-service crypto platform for institutional investors, executed an agreement with Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH ("Iconic Funds") as an Authorized Participant for a newly created Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ("ETP"). The Bitcoin ETP is planned to be listed for trading the week of April 26, 2021. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees, and will trade under the ticker symbol XBTI with an ISIN of DE000A3GK2N1. Enigma will facilitate note share creation and redemption process for the newly created ETP, leveraging its existing operational and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
