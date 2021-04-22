13 titoli EA disponibili sul Game Pass Ultimate riceveranno l'FPS ...Call of Duty Warzone | Trailer Stagione 3Alfa chiusa di Diablo Immortal disponibile oggi con nuovi contenutiRogue Spirit, un nuovo action-adventure roguelite verrà pubblicato da ...ARRIVA IN ITALIA IL CIRCUITO TORMENTA, LA COMPETIZIONE PENSATA PER ...Tales of ARISE arriva a settembre 2021! Scopri i nuovi trailer!PlayStation e Firewalk Studios annunciano una nuova IP multigiocatoreGTA Online: ricompense triple incarichi casinò e sui diamanti nel ...F1: gli spunti di riflessione dopo il GP di ImolaAnnunciato Farming Simulator 22

Enigma Securities retained as Authorized Participant for Iconic Funds crypto-ETP

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities Ltd. (Enigma), a full-service crypto ...

zazoom
Commenta
Enigma Securities retained as Authorized Participant for Iconic Funds crypto-ETP (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Enigma Securities Ltd. ("Enigma"), a full-service crypto platform for institutional investors, executed an agreement with Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH ("Iconic Funds") as an Authorized Participant for a newly created Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product ("ETP"). The Bitcoin ETP is planned to be listed for trading the week of April 26, 2021. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees, and will trade under the ticker symbol XBTI with an ISIN of DE000A3GK2N1. Enigma will facilitate note share creation and redemption process for the newly created ETP, leveraging its existing operational and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Enigma Securities

Dopo il rialzo di Capodanno il bitcoin precipita del 13%

Citazione cruciale 'Il bitcoin è ancora una risorsa inevitabilmente volatile per sua natura', ha  detto alla Reuters  Joseph Edwards di Enigma Securities . 'Per la maggior parte, questa sembra un ...

Dopo il rialzo di Capodanno il bitcoin precipita del 13%

Citazione cruciale 'Il bitcoin è ancora una risorsa inevitabilmente volatile per sua natura', ha  detto alla Reuters  Joseph Edwards di Enigma Securities . 'Per la maggior parte, questa sembra un ...
L'enigma dell'inflazione « LMF Lamiafinanza  lamiafinanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Enigma Securities
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Enigma Securities Enigma Securities retained Authorized Participant