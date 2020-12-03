BorsodChem Goes Green: Promoting Sustainability in the Plastic and Chemical Industry with an Eco-friendly Data Center (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
BorsodChem, one of the leading Plastic raw material and inorganic Chemical producers in Europe, supplies a range of high-quality products to downstream industries, particularly those working in the construction, automotive, furniture, and clothing sectors. The company's goal is to become a Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market leader in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developing new and profitable market opportunities across the region. And in coming years, technological development and innovation will be decisive factors in BorsodChem's success, with the company looking to expand its production capacity and invest in new plant developments, increasing efficiency while also addressing environmental concerns. Prioritizing a Green ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
