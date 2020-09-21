Raffaella Fico in lingerie fa impazzire la rete... Perfezione ...The Elder Scroll Online – Annunciato MarkartheSport: mercato europeo non più una nicchiaIntolleranza al glutine: 8 cibi da evitare (7 alimenti sicuri da ...I fratelli Bianchi prima del pestaggio di Willy : Il video di poche ...Come sta oggi Alex Zanardi : Il campione respira da solo, è un leoneInneggiava alla sua morte : chi è lo studente denunciato per il post ...Mirtilli: 8 benefici per la pelleLibano: Due bambini muoiono in mare nel tentativo di raggiungere CiproMissione Hera : In arrivo un asteroide pericoloso, insieme ESA e NASA

Positive Growth For Sustainable Palm Oil

RSPO's 2019 Impact Report shows double-digit increase in certified area, uptake, membership, and ...

Positive Growth For Sustainable Palm Oil (Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) RSPO's 2019 Impact Report shows double-digit increase in certified area, uptake, membership, and more. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) released it's 2019 Impact Report today, highlighting a significant increase in the uptake of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO). The full 2019 Impact Report can be found here.     A total of 7.07 million metric tonnes (MT) of CSPO was purchased by the market, and overall sales increased by 13%, during the reporting period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Globally, the total RSPO certified area grew by 9% to 4.2 million hectares (ha) across 17 countries by the end of 2019, with certified Palm oil mills producing 15.19 million MT of CSPO and 3.38 million MT of Certified ...
Hyundai-Kia Motors Expands Use of Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database Software to Include All Overseas Branches and Affiliates Worldwide
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partn ...
Al-Jadaan: Reopening of the Economy, Saudi Shows Positive Results
Euromoney Saudi Digital Series 2020RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 15th virtual edition of the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference HE Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finan ...
