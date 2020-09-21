Positive Growth For Sustainable Palm Oil

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) RSPO's 2019 Impact Report shows double-digit increase in certified area, uptake, membership, and more. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/The Roundtable onOil (RSPO) released it's 2019 Impact Report today, highlighting a significant increase in the uptake of CertifiedOil (CSPO). The full 2019 Impact Report can be found here. A total of 7.07 million metric tonnes (MT) of CSPO was purchased by the market, and overall sales increased by 13%, during the reporting period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Globally, the total RSPO certified area grew by 9% to 4.2 million hectares (ha) across 17 countries by the end of 2019, with certifiedoil mills producing 15.19 million MT of CSPO and 3.38 million MT of Certified ...