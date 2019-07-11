Facebook e Ubisoft avrebbero siglato un accordo per portare Assassin's Creed e Splinter Cell su Oculus Rift (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2019) Un nuovo report afferma che Facebook e Ubisoft avrebbero firmato un accordo per portare Assassin's Creed e Splinter Cell su Oculus, segnala VG247.Secondo il report comparso su The Information, Facebook avrebbe siglato un accordo di esclusività VR con Ubisoft per sviluppare Assassin's Creed e Splinter Cell per il suo headset Oculus Rift.Si dice anche che il CEO di Facebook Mark Zuckerberg sia stato coinvolto nell'affare.Leggi altro...
eurogamer
