Facebook e Ubisoft avrebbero siglato un accordo per portare Assassin' s Creed e Splinter

(Di giovedì 11 luglio 2019) Un nuovo report afferma chefirmato unper'sCell su Oculus, segnala VG247.Secondo il report comparso su The Information,avrebbeundi esclusività VR conper sviluppare'sCell per il suo headset Oculus Rift.Si dice anche che il CEO diMark Zuckerberg sia stato coinvolto nell'affare.Leggi altro...

