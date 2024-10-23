Donnemagazine.it - Tina Brown e le sue dure parole su Meghan Markle
Harry branded naive for letting himself be controlled by 'manipulative' Meghan Markle: 'He's a lamb going to the slaughterhouse' - The ex-chief editor of Vanity Fair has slammed Meghan Markle as "manipulative" and full of "cr*p" ideas as she also hits out at her husband, the Duke of Sussex, by saying he is "bl ... (marca.com)
Meghan Markle Slammed By Diana’s Former Confidante, Says Harry’s ‘A Lamb To The Slaughter!’ - Whispers in royal circles are getting louder! Meghan Markle’s influence over Prince Harry is once again under the spotlight, as a former ... (soapoperadaily.com)
‘Moaning’ Meghan Markle has ‘upset everybody and lost nearly ALL her allies – including me’, royal expert says - MOANING” Meghan Markle has “upset everybody and lost almost all her allies including me,” a royal expert has said. Broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers, 72, has taken a swipe at the ... (thesun.co.uk)Video di Tendenza