Ipswich-Everton sabato 19 ottobre 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

L'Everton ha reagito bene alla partenza negativa con Sean Dyche che ha resisto alla bufera in attesa di capire cosa vorrà fare la nuova proprietà. I Toffees si presentano a Portman Road con cinque punti in classifica, uno in più dell'Ipswich Town, e tre risultati utili consecutivi in Premier League compresa la prima vittoria stagionale InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici

EPL leaders Liverpool face Chelsea title test, while ten Hag fights to avoid sack - ENGLISH Premier League (EPL) leaders Liverpool face the first serious test of their title credentials this season when they face Chelsea on Sunday (Oct 20), as the action in England’s top division ... (businesstimes.com.sg)

Sean Dyche 'spoken to bigger managers' as Everton told what to expect vs Ipswich - Everton manager Sean Dyche will not be lulled into a false sense of security by the form of opponents Ipswich. The Premier League newcomers have yet to win any of their seven matches since returning ... (express.co.uk)

Ipswich vs Everton prediction, tips, odds and how to watch - Ipswich host Everton on Saturday afternoon at Portman Road in the Premier League. Ipswich vs Everton best bet Ipswich to win, over 2.5 goals at 5/2 on Betfred BETFRED – Bet £10 get £50 in ... (talksport.com)