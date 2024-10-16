The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema, nel 2025 in Italia (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection sono lieti di presentare il poster dell’attesissimo The Legend of Ochi, di Isaiah Saxon, una sorprendente avventura fantastica, un viaggio tra emozioni e magia. Isaiah Saxon firma il suo esordio alla regia con un fantasy epico, che racconta la storia di una ragazza (Helena Zengel, già candidata al Golden Globe come miglior attrice non protagonista per News of the World) che impara a comunicare con una misteriosa specie animale conosciuta come Ochi. Nel cast Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson e Finn Wolfhard, acclamato protagonista della serie Stranger Things. Il film è prodotto da A24 e distribuito in Italia da I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection nel 2025. L'articolo The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema, nel 2025 in Italia L'Opinionista. Lopinionista.it - The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema, nel 2025 in Italia Leggi tutta la notizia su Lopinionista.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection sono lieti di presentare il poster dell’attesissimo Theof, di, una sorprendente avventura fantastica, un viaggio tra emozioni e magia.firma il suo esordio alla regia con un fantasy epico, che racconta la storia di una ragazza (Helena Zengel, già candidata al Golden Globe come miglior attrice non protagonista per News of the World) che impara a comunicare con una misteriosa specie animale conosciuta come. Nel cast Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson e Finn Wolfhard, acclamato protagonista della serie Stranger Things. Il film è prodotto da A24 e distribuito inda I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection nel. L'articolo Theofdial, nelinL'Opinionista.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

The Legend of Ochi di Isaiah Saxon al cinema, nel 2025 in Italia - I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection sono lieti di presentare il poster dell’attesissimo The Legend of Ochi, di Isaiah Saxon, una sorprendente ... (lopinionista.it)

I went on medieval England’s great forgotten pilgrimage - Our writer explores St Kenelm’s Trail, which links the outskirts of Birmingham with a holy well on the edge of the Cotswolds ... (telegraph.co.uk)

4 Villains From the Arthurian Legends Who Really Existed - He was a historical Saxon leader who fought against the Britons in the south in exactly the era in which Arthur was alive, according to legend, fighting against the Saxons. Notably, Anglo-Saxon ... (msn.com)