Xbox Partner Preview Show in arrivo a breve, un leaker condivide nuove informazioni (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Un noto insider ha affermato che un nuovo Xbox Partner Preview Show è in programma a breve, con Microsoft intenzionata ad annunciare il nuovo evento dedicato alle terze parti ad inizio dell’ormai imminente prossima settimana. A condividere questa novizia è stato nello specifico NateDrake, leaker piuttosto noto ed apprezzato per quanto riguarda l’ecosistema gaming del colosso americano, rivelando su ResetEra di aver ottenuto delle nuove informazioni dalle sue fonti in merito al prossimo evento comunicativo di Xbox. Quindi secondo il leaker Microsoft annuncerà il nuovo Xbox Partner Show all’inizio della prossima settimana, andando in questo modo sostanzialmente a replicare quanto fatto lo scorso anno, quando tenne l’Xbox Partner Preview Show nella giornata del 25 Ottobre 2023. Game-experience.it - Xbox Partner Preview Show in arrivo a breve, un leaker condivide nuove informazioni Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Un noto insider ha affermato che un nuovoè in programma a, con Microsoft intenzionata ad annunciare il nuovo evento dedicato alle terze parti ad inizio dell’ormai imminente prossima settimana. Are questa novizia è stato nello specifico NateDrake,piuttosto noto ed apprezzato per quanto riguarda l’ecosistema gaming del colosso americano, rivelando su ResetEra di aver ottenuto delledalle sue fonti in merito al prossimo evento comunicativo di. Quindi secondo ilMicrosoft annuncerà il nuovoall’inizio della prossima settimana, andando in questo modo sostanzialmente a replicare quanto fatto lo scorso anno, quando tenne l’nella giornata del 25 Ottobre 2023.

