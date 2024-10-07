Nobel per la Medicina a Ambros e Ruvkun per i micro Rna (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Il Nobel per la Medicina 2024 è stato assegnato a Victor Ambros e Gary Ruvkun per la scoperta dei micro Rna. E' il meccanismo che ha aperto la via a molte terapie. Gli americani Ambros e Ruvkin sono stati premiati per avere scoperto le molecole chiamate microRna, che giocano un ruolo fondamentale nel regolare l'attività dei geni. Risultato di milioni di anni di evoluzione, queste molecole sono essenziali nel libretto di istruzioni che controlla l'attività dei geni perché contribuiscono al normale sviluppo di ogni organismo vivente. Per questo le anomalie presenti nei microRna possono giocare un ruolo importante in malattie come i tumori, o in difetti congeniti dell'udito, della vista o dello scheletro. La scoperta di queste molecole ha aperto la strada alla possibilità di controllarle e quindi alla ricerca di nuove terapie. Quotidiano.net - Nobel per la Medicina a Ambros e Ruvkun per i micro Rna Leggi tutta la notizia su Quotidiano.net (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Ilper la2024 è stato assegnato a Victore Garyper la scoperta deiRna. E' il meccanismo che ha aperto la via a molte terapie. Gli americanie Ruvkin sono stati premiati per avere scoperto le molecole chiamateRna, che giocano un ruolo fondamentale nel regolare l'attività dei geni. Risultato di milioni di anni di evoluzione, queste molecole sono essenziali nel libretto di istruzioni che controlla l'attività dei geni perché contribuiscono al normale sviluppo di ogni organismo vivente. Per questo le anomalie presenti neiRna possono giocare un ruolo importante in malattie come i tumori, o in difetti congeniti dell'udito, della vista o dello scheletro. La scoperta di queste molecole ha aperto la strada alla possibilità di controllarle e quindi alla ricerca di nuove terapie.

