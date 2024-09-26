Khy torna in pista: il brand fashion di Kylie Jenner lancia una collezione size-inclusive con Antonin Tron (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024)Notizie su altre fonti
Trong>KylieTrong> Trong>JennerTrong> continua a far parlare di sé nel mondo della moda con il lancio di una nuova Trong>collezioneTrong> del suo marchio Khy, che ha svelato la sua 12ª capsule in collaborazione con Trong>AntoninTrong> Tron, fondatore e direttore creativo del Trong>brandTrong> parigino Atlein. Questa collaborazione esclusiva, incentrata su abiti sensuali e inclusivi, conferma l’intenzione di Trong>KylieTrong> di creare capi accessibili ma di alta qualità, mantenendo al centro l’eleganza e la femminilità.
La capsule collection di Khy propone una selezione di capi aderenti e avvolgenti, tra cui top, pantaloni e abiti realizzati con il tipico jersey stretch drappeggiato, una firma distintiva di Atlein.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
