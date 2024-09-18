LIVE Manchester City-Inter 0-0 | ora cresce il ritmo dopo il nulla

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)è il match valido per la prima giornata della Champions League 2024-2025: segui l’eventocon la cronaca testuale a cura di-News.it. L’di Simone Inzaghi sfida ilallenato da Pep Guardiola. Il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 21.00, si gioca all’Etihad Stadium.0-0 – PREMI F5 O AGGIORNA L’APP PER RICARICARE 26? Brivido con De Bruyne, cercato lungolinea da Grealish, ma il belga calcia solo sull’esterno della rete. 20? Ancorapericolosa, di nuovo Calhanoglu col destro, deviazione di Akanji in angolo. 18? SOMMER BLOCCA! Primo acuto di Haaland, che prende il tempo ad Acerbi sul cross di Bernardo Silva. Blocca con sicurezza Sommer. 17? Terza ripartenza potenzialmente importante dell’, che conclude però ancora malamente, stavolta con Calhanoglu.