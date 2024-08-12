World Elephant Day le ricette di quattro nuovi cocktail

Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista

(Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Il 12 agosto il gin ispirato all’Africa torna a festeggiare la Giornata Mondiale dell’Elefante con un poker diper brindare al prezioso animale e alla sua salvaguardia VIDRACCO – Tornano le celebrazioni per ilDay, la giornata internazionale dedicata all’elefante e alla sua salvaguardia. Quest’anno,Gin B Corp®, il gin ispirato all’Africa importato e distribuito da Compagnia dei Caraibi, festeggia questo speciale appuntamento con un poker diperfette per l’estate, firmate daifinalisti dellaGin National Competition 2024. Idrink sono stati presentati dai finalisti dellaGin National Competition – Daniele Loche, Elisa Locci, Antonio Tittoni, Filippo Wenitzing – durante letappe andate in scena da marzo a giugno a Cagliari, Bari, Roma e Milano.