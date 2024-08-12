World Elephant Day, le ricette di quattro nuovi cocktail (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Il 12 agosto il gin ispirato all’Africa torna a festeggiare la Giornata Mondiale dell’Elefante con un poker di cocktail per brindare al prezioso animale e alla sua salvaguardia VIDRACCO – Tornano le celebrazioni per il World Elephant Day, la giornata internazionale dedicata all’elefante e alla sua salvaguardia. Quest’anno, Elephant Gin B Corp®, il gin ispirato all’Africa importato e distribuito da Compagnia dei Caraibi, festeggia questo speciale appuntamento con un poker di ricette perfette per l’estate, firmate dai quattro finalisti della Elephant Gin National Competition 2024. I quattro drink sono stati presentati dai finalisti della Elephant Gin National Competition – Daniele Loche, Elisa Locci, Antonio Tittoni, Filippo Wenitzing – durante le quattro tappe andate in scena da marzo a giugno a Cagliari, Bari, Roma e Milano.Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionistaNotizie su altre fonti
- Preserving natural habitats for elephants also reduces human-elephant conflicts: Karnataka CM - He was speaking after inaugurating an international conference that coincides with world elephant Day. The two-day conference on human-elephant conflict management, which aims to tackle the increased ... udayavani
- Amidst celebration of World Elephant Day, Kerala’s mountain villages battle fear of jumbo attacks - But it was in the same Wayanad that a hapless man was mercilessly trampled to death by a wild elephant in the courtyard of a house months ago. As world elephant Day is observed on Monday with various ... theprint.in
- World Elephant Day: Check out these elephant reserves in India - It's world elephant Day day! From Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand) to Periyar National Park (Kerala), plan a visit to an elephant reserve in India soon. elephants, known as the mega-gardeners ... hindustantimes
Video World ElephantVideo World Elephant