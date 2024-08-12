Fonte : lopinionista di 12 ago 2024

World Elephant Day le ricette di quattro nuovi cocktail

World Elephant Day, le ricette di quattro nuovi cocktail (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Il 12 agosto il gin ispirato all’Africa torna a festeggiare la Giornata Mondiale dell’Elefante con un poker di cocktail per brindare al prezioso animale e alla sua salvaguardia VIDRACCO – Tornano le celebrazioni per il World Elephant Day, la giornata internazionale dedicata all’elefante e alla sua salvaguardia. Quest’anno, Elephant Gin B Corp®, il gin ispirato all’Africa importato e distribuito da Compagnia dei Caraibi, festeggia questo speciale appuntamento con un poker di ricette perfette per l’estate, firmate dai quattro finalisti della Elephant Gin National Competition 2024. I quattro drink sono stati presentati dai finalisti della Elephant Gin National Competition – Daniele Loche, Elisa Locci, Antonio Tittoni, Filippo Wenitzing – durante le quattro tappe andate in scena da marzo a giugno a Cagliari, Bari, Roma e Milano.
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Preserving natural habitats for elephants also reduces human-elephant conflicts: Karnataka CM - He was speaking after inaugurating an international conference that coincides with world elephant Day. The two-day conference on human-elephant conflict management, which aims to tackle the increased ... udayavani

  • Amidst celebration of World Elephant Day, Kerala’s mountain villages battle fear of jumbo attacks - But it was in the same Wayanad that a hapless man was mercilessly trampled to death by a wild elephant in the courtyard of a house months ago. As world elephant Day is observed on Monday with various ... theprint.in

  • World Elephant Day: Check out these elephant reserves in India - It's world elephant Day day! From Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand) to Periyar National Park (Kerala), plan a visit to an elephant reserve in India soon. elephants, known as the mega-gardeners ... hindustantimes

Video di Tendenza
Video World Elephant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.