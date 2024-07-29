Insigne costa la poltrona al presidente del Toronto: il suo acquisto è stato la madre dei suoi fallimenti (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Insigne costa la poltrona al presidente del Toronto: il suo acquisto è stata la madre dei suoi fallimenti La notizia non è freschissima. È di due settimane fa. Bill Manning ha lasciato la presidenza del Toronto Fc squadra di Mls in cui militano Insigne e Bernardeschi. Proprio l’ex Napoli è fra le cause che hanno portato alla rottura del rapporto tra club e presidente. Secondo quanto riporta The Athletic, fra le cause che hanno condotto alla separazione tra Toronto Fc e il presidente Manning c’è anche Insigne. I diversi acquisti voluti, avallati e portati avanti da Manning non hanno prodotto i risultati sperati. Insigne doveva essere la stella che avrebbe portato al successo il Toronto.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolistaNotizie su altre fonti
