Liverpool: contatti con il Feyenoord per Slot, è il favorito per la panchina (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Incassato il no di Xabi Alonso che resterà a Leverkusen, il Liverpool sembra aver virato con forza su Arne Slot per quanto riguarda la panchina. Secondo quanto riporta BBC, il 45enne tecnico olandese è la prima scelta per sostituire Jurgen Klopp, che a gennaio ha annunciato l’addio a fine stagione. Slot, che in passato è stato accostato anche a Leeds e Tottenham, ha conquistato col Feyenoord il campionato 2023, e in questa stagione ha portato la squadra al secondo posto e alla vittoria della Coppa d’Olanda. L’allenatore è però sotto contratto fino al 2026, e per questo motivo il Liverpool avrebbe allacciato i contatti col Feyenoord per provare a liberarlo. Non sarà semplice però, perché secondo quanto riferisce il Mail, Slot avrebbe ...
