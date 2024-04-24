Liverpool | contatti con il Feyenoord per Slot - è il favorito per la panchina

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Incassato il no di Xabi Alonso che resterà a Leverkusen, ilsembra aver virato con forza su Arneper quanto riguarda la. Secondo quanto riporta BBC, il 45enne tecnico olandese è la prima scelta per sostituire Jurgen Klopp, che a gennaio ha annunciato l’addio a fine stagione., che in passato è stato accostato anche a Leeds e Tottenham, ha conquistato colil campionato 2023, e in questa stagione ha portato la squadra al secondo posto e alla vittoria della Coppa d’Olanda. L’allenatore è però sotto contratto fino al 2026, e per questo motivo ilavrebbe allacciato icolper provare a liberarlo. Non sarà semplice però, perché secondo quanto riferisce il Mail,avrebbe ...

