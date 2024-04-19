Yinson Production successfully places USD 500 million senior secured bond issue

(Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) SINGAPORE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Offshore Pte. Ltd. ("") is pleased to announce the successful placement of a USD 500with a 5-year tenor and a fixed coupon of 9.625% per annum in the Nordicmarket. Thismarks the debut ofin the international capital markets. The net proceeds from thewill be used to refinance's existing corporate loan and for general corporate purposes. An application will be made for theto be listed on ...

