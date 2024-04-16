Down Cemetery Road | Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson star delle serie thriller di Apple TV+

Down Cemetery

Apple TV+ ha annunciato la produzione di una nuova serie intitolata Down Cemetery Road e le protagoniste saranno Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson. Apple TV+ ha dato il via libera alla produzione di una nuova serie thriller che si intitolerà Down Cemetery Road e il ruolo delle protagoniste è stato affidato a Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson. Il progetto sarà scritto e prodotto da Morwenna Banks, già nel team di Slow Horses, una delle serie di maggior successo tra quelle prodotte per la piattaforma di streaming.
