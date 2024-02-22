Celtic | Hart dirà addio al calcio al termine della stagione

Celtic: l'ex Toro Joe Hart annuncia il ritiro a fine stagione

Celtic, Hart dirà addio al calcio al termine della stagione (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Joe Hart, ex portiere del Torino ora al Celtic, ha parlato ai canali ufficiali del club scozzese annunciando il ritiro a fine stagione Joe Hart, ex portiere del Torino ora al Celtic, ha parlato ai canali ufficiali del club scozzese annunciando il ritiro a fine stagione. Ecco le sue dichiarazioni. PAROLE – «Ci penso da un po’, non credo ci sia un momento giusto o sbagliato, fisicamente sto molto bene, ma sono nel calcio professionistico da quando avevo 16 anni. Ho percorso ogni strada per mantenermi nella migliore forma possibile e dare il massimo, sto ancora benissimo, ma sono consapevole che il tempo non aspetta nessuno e non voglio che sia il mio corpo a dirmi che è arrivato il momento del ritiro».
